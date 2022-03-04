NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A local man arrested on drug trafficking and gun charges after a drug raid at his home in January has been indicted by a Bristol County grand jury.
Ariel Gonzalez, 23, of 217 Fisher St., North Attleboro, was indicted on charges of trafficking in fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm.
He is scheduled to be arraigned March 14 in Fall River Superior Court, according to court records.
After an investigation by Walpole police, authorities executed a search warrant at Gonzalez’s home and arrested him and his girlfriend on Jan. 11.
Police say they found almost 100 grams of suspected fentanyl and smaller amounts of alleged cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and Adderall pills.
They also seized a 9 mm handgun from his vehicle and $4,329 in cash and suspected drug dealing paraphernalia from the residence, according to police.
He has been held without bail since his arraignment in Attleboro District Court, where a judge deemed a dangerous person.
His girlfriend, Alexzandra Murphy, 19, of Fall River, pleaded innocent to drug charges in Attleboro District Court, where her case is still pending.