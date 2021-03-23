NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A local man pleaded guilty Tuesday to leading a large-scale steroid distribution ring that earned him over a half million dollars which he used to buy real estate and luxury cars.
David M. Esser, 47, also pleaded guilty via video conference in U.S. District Court in Providence to continuing to distribute steroids while free on bond after his arrest in February 2020.
Esser, an inmate at the Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to distribute steroids and one count of money laundering.
He has been held in federal custody since he was arrested a second time in December and faces sentencing June 7.
As part of his plea, Esser will forfeit over $640,000, which includes bank accounts and cryptocurrency seized by authorities in addition to the value of 13 properties in York, Pa., purchased with his illegal proceeds, according to the R.I. U.S. Attorney’s office.
During the 45-minute hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Gerard Sullivan described how Esser obtained raw steroids from China and elicited others to “cook” them into pill or liquid form and distribute them by mail to customers across the country from 2015 until his arrest.
“The defendant has been at this a long time,” Sullivan told Chief Judge John McConnell Jr.
Authorities began an investigation into Esser in 2018 after the arrest of a North Carolina man who told them he received raw steroids from Hong Kong and turned them into liquid and pills to ship to Esser, Sullivan said.
Mansfield police subsequently learned of Esser’s activities which led to the seizure of drug ledgers and other evidence that led to the arrest of Esser and co-defendants in February 2020, Sullivan said.
Esser’s ex-wife, Alison Shepard Esser, and James McLaughlin, both of North Attleboro, and Masson Nieves of Providence, pleaded guilty last month. They are scheduled to be sentenced on April 19.
Sullivan said while he was free on bond, Esser continued distributing steroids with the help of a man who was arrested in July 2020 in Virginia.
The case against the Virginia man, Michael S. Lambert, is pending in federal court.
In order to avoid detection, the proceeds of the steroid sales in bitcoin were sent to a Texas man who has also been arrested, Sullivan said.
He had addresses on Fisher Avenue, Oakhurst Street and an apartment on North Washington Street, which was used at one time as a safe house, according to authorities.
In addition to the real estate in Pennsylvania, Esser will forfeit a BMW, a Chevrolet Corvette and two other cars purchased as a result of his illegal activity.
Esser filed tax returns in the last five years claiming he earned only $40,000 a year and less than $10,000 in the last two years, Sullivan said.
By pleading guilty, Esser also avoids being charged with additional offenses including smuggling and customs violations, selling mis-branded drugs and mail and wire fraud, the agreement states.
Steroid distribution carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison.
Because Esser allegedly continued to sell steroids after he was charged, he faces a consecutive sentence of up to 10 years.
However, Sullivan said lawyers for both sides have agreed to recommend an additional year above whatever sentence Esser receives.
The money laundering charge carries a maximum of 20 years.
Prosecutors have agreed to recommend a sentence within the guidelines which have not yet been determined by the court.
A judge is not bound by the guidelines.
