NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local man allegedly assaulted his ex-wife and smashed her car with a chair and sledgehammer after they came home from a concert in Brockton.
Deivision C. DeOliveira, 35, of 14 Grove St., Apt. 1, pleaded innocent Monday in Attleboro District Court to assault by means of a dangerous weapon, uttering threats to kill, assault and battery and malicious destruction to a car.
He was ordered held without bail but will be released Tuesday when he is expected to be issued a GPS bracelet.
Judge Daniel O’Shea denied the prosecution’s request to hold the defendant in jail for up to 120 days under the state’s dangerousness law. But he ordered DeOliveira to wear the GPS bracelet and obey the terms of a restraining order obtained by his 29-year-old ex-wife.
The pair have been divorced for several years but have been dating, according to court records.
They got into an argument Sunday night while driving home and the argument escalated and became physical, according to records.
DeOliveira allegedly struck his ex-wife in the face and damaged her car with a chair before taking a sledgehammer to it. He then threatened the woman and a roommate, who tried to intervene, according to records.
