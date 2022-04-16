NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A 21-year-old town resident was one of two people rescued by police after their car plunged into a lake in Dartmouth late Friday night.
Police were dispatched about 10:30 p.m. to an accident on State Road (Route 6), where they discovered a vehicle had plowed through a fence and was sinking in Lake Noquochoke about 100 feet off the road.
Two police officers from Dartmouth and an officer from nearby Westport are being hailed as heroes for swimming out and pulling the two trapped occupants out of the Ford Focus, which was submerged in about seven feet of water.
Other emergency responders helped the officers get them to shore.
The occupants, including Devin Sparrow, 21, of North Attleboro, and one of the officers were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford for treatment for exposure and minor injuries and were later released.
While the cause of the crash is still under investigation, police officials said it appears alcohol, speed and a lack of knowledge of the area all contributed to the accident.
Sparrow, the driver, will receive citations, police said.
“Had it not been for the selfless acts of these officers, this unfortunate incident could have turned out much worse," Dartmouth Deputy Police Chief Troy Vincent said in a statement. "Not only do I applaud their heroic efforts, but also those of our dispatchers and the other first responders associated with this crash and subsequent rescue.”