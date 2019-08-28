ATTLEBORO — A North Attleboro man was sent to obtain a mental health evaluation Wednesday, a day after he allegedly threatened to beat up his probation officer and kill his mother in separate episodes.
Robert G. Petersen, 36, of 283 Cumberland Ave., in North Attleboro, was sent to Bridgewater State Hospital where doctors will evaluate him to determine whether he is competent to stand trial and can be held criminally responsible for his alleged actions.
He pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to threatening probation officer Matthew Danehy during a phone call Tuesday, and threatening to kill his mother a few hours later at their home, according to court records.
Petersen was ordered held at the hospital without bail.
Danehy called Petersen around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday because he allegedly failed to show up for three court-mandated tests for drug and alcohol use, according to court records.
Petersen returned the call and allegedly left the threatening message on a voice mail.
Petersen is on probation for a November 2018 assault and battery conviction and has a nine-page criminal record which includes prior convictions and jail time for crimes of violence, according to police and court records.
He was arrested shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday outside his home which police say was trashed. His mother left the house during the alleged episode and called police, according to court records.
During a court hearing Wednesday, a state psychologist testified Petersen has a brain injury and has been examined for mental health issues before.
A defense lawyer said the brain injury was related to an assault and a car accident almost 20 years ago.
If he is determined competent to stand trial, Petersen faces a dangerousness hearing during which prosecutors are expected to argue that the defendant should be held in jail for up to 120 days while they prepare for trial.
The probation department is also seeking a hearing to determine whether Petersen violated his probation for allegedly failing to show up for the drug and alcohol tests and failing to meet with his probation officer.
Petersen is due back in court Sept. 17.
