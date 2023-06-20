ATTLEBORO -- A North Attleboro man sentenced last month for exposing himself in front of a young girl was ordered Tuesday to wear a GPS bracelet and register as a sex offender.
Jarrod St. Martin, 40, had asked Attleboro District Court Judge Michele Amour not to impose the conditions as part of his probation but the judge rejected his requests.
Assistant District Attorney Eric DeMoura had urged the judge to reject the defendant’s requests noting St. Martin has two prior incidents of exposing himself and that the victim in the local case was in fear of St. Martin.
Armour, who presided over St. Martin’s jury trial last month, sentenced him to serve one year of a two-year jail term with the balance suspended for two years.
The jury acquitted St. Martin of assault and battery, which was reduced from indecent assault prior to trial.
St. Martin was arrested in February 2020 after the victim wrote a college entrance essay about an encounter with the defendant in April 2016, according to prosecutors.
Under the judge’s order, St. Martin was ordered to register as a sex offender if it is required by the state Sex Offender Registry Board.
He is also ordered to stay away from the victim and children under 18, with the exception of his own child, and complete a sex offender evaluation.
