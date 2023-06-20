james sullivan courthouse

The James Sullivan Courthouse in Attleboro

 staff file photo

ATTLEBORO -- A North Attleboro man sentenced last month for exposing himself in front of a young girl was ordered Tuesday to wear a GPS bracelet and register as a sex offender.

Jarrod St. Martin, 40, had asked Attleboro District Court Judge Michele Amour not to impose the conditions as part of his probation but the judge rejected his requests.

