ATTLEBORO — A North Attleboro man was sentenced Thursday to time he has already served in jail for probation violations but still faces separate charges including unlawful possession of a firearm.
Shane D. Gould, 29, of 140 Commonwealth Ave., was sentenced in Attleboro District Court to 45 days in jail already served.
Gould has been in jail since his arrest by North Attleboro police on a warrant on the gun charge and charges of allegedly assaulting a police officer who tried to serve him with the warrants.
He had been on probation for violating a restraining order in 2016 and driving under the influence of drugs in 2019, according to court records.
The probation department recommended a six-month jail sentence.
But Gould’s lawyer, Suzanne Henry, a public defender, argued he completed most of the requirements of his probation and should not be punished for charges that are still pending.
Gould has pleaded innocent to the gun and assault charges.
He allegedly got the weapon — a 9mm handgun — in Maine. The gun, which was not loaded and did not have a clip, was turned over to police last month, according to court records.
