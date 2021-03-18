NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local Level 3 sex offender was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in federal prison for sending a Louisiana woman child pornography using a social media app.
Nicholas Robillard, 41, was also sentenced to five years’ probation following his release.
He pleaded guilty in November in U.S. District Court in Boston to distributing child pornography and possession of child pornography.
Judge Allison Burroughs imposed the sentence, which was recommended by lawyers for both sides.
The prison term is the minimum sentence for distributing child pornography and was within sentencing guidelines, according to court records.
Robillard was arrested in January 2019, when he was living a rooming house at 44 Elm St.
State police made the arrest after a Louisiana woman told authorities she was communicating with a man on the Kik messenger app who sent her child porn.
In addition to the child porn, the man told her he had sex with prepubescent children, according to court records.
Police seized his cellphone when he was arrested and during an interview Robillard admitted to distributing the child porn.
Federal prosecutors said in court records filed this week that “several” victims depicted in child pornography seized from Robillard have been identified.
Victim impact statements were filed by prosecutors under seal to protect the privacy of the individuals.
Prosecutors are waiting for additional documentation from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to determine whether any of the victims are seeking restitution.
Robillard’s record of sex offenses dates to when he was a teenager and includes various sex crimes involving several children of both sexes, including indecent assault and battery, rape and unnatural acts, according to court records.
He previously served prison time for rape and indecent assault and battery in the 2000s.
He was classified a Level 3 sex offender, which is considered the most serious by the state and most likely to commit sex crimes again.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a program created by the U.S. Justice Department in 2006 and designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse.
The program uses federal, state, and local resources to apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims.
