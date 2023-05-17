ATTLEBORO -- A North Attleboro man has been sentenced to serve a year in jail after a jury convicted him of open and gross behavior in front of a girl who later wrote about the incident when she was applying to college.
Jarrod St. Martin, 40, was sentenced Tuesday in Attleboro District Court to serve one year of a two-year jail term, according to court records.
Judge Michele Armour, who presided over the two-day trial, suspended the balance of the jail term for two years with probation and several conditions.
The jury acquitted St. Martin of a simple assault and battery charge, which was reduced prior to trial from indecent assault and battery.
St. Martin was arrested in February 2020 after victim wrote a college entrance essay about an encounter with the defendant in April 2016 when she was at the home of a friend, according to prosecutors.
St. Martin had a previous conviction for open and gross behavior in 2003 and a similar case that was continued without a finding with probation. Both occurred in Hull, a prosecutor said at the time of his arraignment.
As a result of the jury’s verdict in the North Attleboro case, the judge ordered St. Martin to complete a sex offender evaluation and register as a sex offender.
He was also ordered to stay away from the victim and children younger than 18 other than his own child.
St. Martin still faces charges in unrelated cases, including assault by means of a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest and being disorderly. He has pleaded innocent, according to court records.
