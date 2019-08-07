NORTH ATTLEBORO — A 69-year-old local man has been sentenced to jail for hitting his wife in the head with a wooden mallet last year. His lawyer says the incident happened on a weekend his lawyer his client sought hospital treatment for depression.
Steven P. Tolisano was sentenced Tuesday in Fall River Superior Court to serve 18 months of a 2 1/2-year jail term. Tolisano has already almost completed the sentence because he was given credit for the 15 months he has been in custody, according to court records.
He was convicted June 13 of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and two other related felony assault charges.
Tolisano, a retired accountant with a history of mental health issues, had no prior criminal record.
Judge Gregg Pasquale suspended the one-year balance of the jail term with probation for two years with a condition that Tolisano seek a mental health evaluation.
In May 2018, Tolisano repeatedly struck his 68-year-old wife in the head with a wooden mallet in the kitchen of their North Attleboro home, and she “played dead” for several hours before convincing her husband to call 911, officials said. Tolisano also stabbed himself after the attack, according to police.
His lawyer, James Caramanica of Attleboro, said the incident occurred when his client was suffering from major depression and had sought in-patient treatment the day before but was told there were no beds available.
He has since been treated while incarcerated in jail and at Bridgewater State Hospital and currently is exhibiting no signs of mental illness.
He told a doctor he had no memory of the attack, according to court records.
Caramanica said that since the attack, Tolisano has had the full support of his wife and daughter and that the judge reviewed almost a dozen letters of support from family and friends before issuing his sentence.
The prosecution had sought a 7- to 10-year prison term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.