ATTLEBORO -- A North Attleboro man was placed on probation Monday after admitting in Attleboro District Court to breaking into the Attleboro-Norton YMCA on Pleasant Street last year.
Patrick T. Lucas, 31, of 39 Ryder Road, in North Attleboro, also faces a restitution hearing Dec. 3 to assess payment for the estimated $1,000 in damage to windows at the YMCA at the former Texas Instruments plant.
After admitting police had enough evidence to find him guilty of breaking and entering and vandalism, Judge Michele Armour continued the case without a finding for one year.
The break-in was reported around 11:30 a.m. May 4, 2020.
During the investigation, police took fingerprints and also determined Lucas’s car was towed nearby on the day of the break-in, according to a police report.
He was summonsed to court Sept 16.
Assistant District Attorney Natasha Azevedo said the investigation revealed the purpose of the break-in was to steal $10,000 worth of equipment but no equipment was taken.
She said prosecutors agreed to continue the case without a finding because the defendant confessed to police and he has a limited criminal record.
Azevedo asked for a longer probationary period but the judge agreed to the recommendation of North Attleboro defense lawyer Brian Roman.
Two related charges of possession of burglar’s tools and attempting to commit larceny were dismissed.
