ATTLEBORO -- A North Attleboro man was given a suspended jail sentence with probation after pleading guilty to a gun possession case in Attleboro District Court.
Shane D. Gould, 30, of Blackinton Condominiums on Commonwealth Avenue, was sentenced Oct. 29 to 18 months in jail, which was suspended for 18 months with probation, according to court records.
He was also given probation after admitting to assaulting a police officer who was attempting to arrest him on a warrant last year on the gun charge.
The assault case was continued for one year without a finding.
Gould was charged with possessing a 9mm handgun which was not loaded and did not have a clip. The gun was turned over to police, according to court records.
Gould was ordered to stay away from the victim as a condition of his probation.
