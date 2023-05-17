james sullivan courthouse

The James Sullivan Courthouse in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO — A North Attleboro man has been sentenced to serve a year in jail after a jury convicted him of open and gross behavior in front of a girl who later wrote about the incident when she was applying to college.

Jarrod St. Martin, 40, was sentenced Tuesday in Attleboro District Court to serve one year of a two-year jail term, according to court records.

