MANSFIELD — A 60-year-old North Attleboro man has been sentenced to up to eight years in prison for the theft of over $20,000 in laptops from several Mansfield businesses in 2018, authorities said Tuesday.
Reginald Shepard was sentenced in Fall River Superior Court last week to a 6- to 8-year prison sentence for the string of break-ins and thefts at the Cabot Business Park, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.
During a three-month period between Aug. 31, 2018 and December 3, 2018, Shepard stole 11 laptops and accessories valued at more than $20,000 from five businesses, Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office, said.
The crimes went unsolved until Shepard was stopped for a traffic violation in the business park 11 days later by officers Michael Fenore and David Sennott of the Problem Oriented Policing Unit.
Authorities said Shepard, a former Brockton resident, is a career criminal with a lengthy record of arrests and convictions for similar offenses throughout eastern Massachusetts.
“The defendant has a lengthy history of committing similar crimes throughout the region. He needs to be kept off the street to protect the public,” Quinn said in a statement.
Shepard pleaded guilty before Judge William White to indictments charging him with five counts each of breaking and entering during the nighttime to commit a felony and of larceny of property valued at more than $1,200.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney William Flynn.
Shepard previously served stints in prison for a series of similar commercial break-ins and computer thefts in Norfolk and Middlesex counties in 2007, according to court records.