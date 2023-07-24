FALL RIVER — A North Attleboro man accused of murdering two friends at his house four years ago testified Monday he acted in self-defense when they attacked him because he owed one of them money.
“My life was in danger. I had to defend myself,” Daniel Randall, 23, said during 45 minutes of testimony in Fall River Superior Court, where he is on trial for two counts of first-degree murder and related charges.
He has pleaded not guilty.
Randall, who was 19 at the time of the killings, said he used a pocket knife on Aug. 29, 2019 to stab Aidan Hanrahan, who was celebrating his 21st birthday, and his friends Joshua Lemken and Eric Lundstedt, both 21.
He said he slashed and stabbed the men when they “came toward me all at the same time” and attempted to take his cellphone from his pocket. The stabbings came after they demanded the $200 he owed Hanrahan, Randall testified.
Hanrahan was pronounced dead at the scene from a stab wound to his neck. Lemken died at a hospital from wounds to his chest and back, and Lundstedt survived stab wounds to his stomach, face and head, according to earlier testimony.
Closing arguments are scheduled Tuesday after which Judge Thomas J. Perrino will instruct the jury of nine women and five men on the law. Twelve of the jurors will deliberate the evidence in the case.
During his testimony, Randall said the men attacked him after they spent about two hours smoking marijuana, listening to music and playing video games. The men drank alcohol, Randal testified, but did not share any with him.
They had arrived at his house after Hanrahan texted him to say he was celebrating his 21st birthday and planned to go to a casino afterwards. Randall said he declined to go to the casino.
He said the night was uneventful until Hanrahan demanded his money and called him a “snitch” over an incident when $100 worth of pizzas he did not order were delivered to his house.
Randall testified he stabbed the men when Hanrahan insisted he pay him back for marijuana and money he gave him because he did not have a job and was “struggling.”
Randall’s testimony contradicted Lundstedt’s, who told the jury last Friday that the stabbings were unprovoked. Randall also disputed chasing and continuing to attack Lemken and Lundstedt as they fled the bedroom.
“I was the first one out of the house,” Randall told the jury. “Luckily, I got out and turned myself in.”
He testified he called his father because he feared for his father’s girlfriend who was still in the house in her bedroom. Then he called police.
But during about 30 minutes of cross-examination, Assistant District Attorney Patrick Driscoll questioned that concern, noting he never mentioned anyone at the house during his 911 call to police.
In the audio interview played for the jury, Randall also never mentioned owing money for marijuana and could be heard saying that the men “weren’t literally beating me up.”
When asked to explain, Randall said the men didn’t get a chance to beat him up because he took out a knife and defended himself as they came at him.
In a line of questions intended to raise doubt about Randall’s version, Driscoll pointed out Hanrahan had no wounds to his hands and a lethal neck wound. The other two men suffered injuries to both their hands and wounds to the front and back of their bodies.
When asked why the first thing he did was to throw the knife away after getting out of the house, Randall said, “I didn’t want the police to get the wrong idea.”
Randall testified he did not want to be seen with a knife and that he told police where he threw the weapon, which police recovered.
In other testimony, now retired North Attleboro Detective Daniel Arrighi was called by defense lawyer Kevin Reddington to testify about his interview with Lundstedt the morning after the slayings.
Reddington played an audiotape of the interview to impeach Lundstedt’s credibility about how the men got out of Randall’s second-floor bedroom.
During his testimony, Lundstedt testified he and Lemken slipped on blood on the floor and tumbled down a set of stairs. But on the tape, Lundstedt can be heard saying they walked down the stairs.
During the interview, Lundstedt also told police Hanrahan was “getting obnoxious” and “started messing with Daniel.” But he maintained Hanrahan was joking even when they were “roughhousing.”
Randall’s father, Timothy Randall, who was at work at the time of the slayings, was also called to the stand. But the judge ruled he could not answer a line of questions about past events, including an assault on his son by another individual.
However, Randall was able to tell the jury he purchased security cameras because someone stole his son’s marijuana, computer gaming console and cash. But he said he never purchased the wiring needed to complete the system.
The trial started last Wednesday. If Daniel Randall is convicted of first-degree murder, he faces an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
