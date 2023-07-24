FALL RIVER — A North Attleboro man accused of murdering two friends at his house four years ago testified Monday he acted in self-defense when they attacked him because he owed one of them money.

“My life was in danger. I had to defend myself,” Daniel Randall, 23, said during 45 minutes of testimony in Fall River Superior Court, where he is on trial for two counts of first-degree murder and related charges.

