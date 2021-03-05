ATTLEBORO — A North Attleboro man charged with being drunk when his pickup truck went into a coffee shop last month has been placed on a year’s probation.
Robert M. Gammons, 25, of 56 High St., appeared Friday in Attleboro District Court and his case was continued without a finding.
Gammons admitted to driving into the glass front entrance of the Coffee Connection at North Washington Street and Route 1 about 8 p.m. on Feb. 20.
No one was injured, according to police.
Gammons told authorities his pickup slid on ice while he was making a U-turn, according to a police report.
A restitution hearing was scheduled for May to determine if any funds are due to pay for the damage.
