NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local factory worker turned kingpin of a multi-million dollar nationwide steroid distribution ring was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison and forfeited $416,600 to the federal government.
David M. Esser, 48, who pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Providence in March 2021, was also fined $10,000 by Chief Judge John McConnell Jr., a spokesman for the Rhode Island U.S. attorney’s office said.
After he completes his sentence, Esser, who had no prior criminal record, will be on probation for three years, the spokesman said.
Esser and three others, including his first wife, were arrested by federal agents in February 2020 and released on bond. However, Esser continued his steroid enterprise with another underling in Virginia until he was arrested again in December 2020.
Esser, who lived in North Attleboro for 28 years, imported raw steroids from China and the Philippines and converted them into pill and liquid form at stash houses in North Attleboro, prosecutors said.
Underlings mailed over 26,000 packages, containing between $250 and $650 worth of steroids, to customers who ordered them from Esser online, according to prosecutors. The operation ran for five years, beginning about February 2015.
“Taking orders from thousands of members in his underground web forum, Esser earned incredible profits,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Lowell said in her sentencing memorandum.
The prosecutor said Esser had extensive knowledge of the internet and bitcoin currency and ran a popular underground steroid website that earned him between $7,000 and $15,000 a day.
With proceeds from the business, Esser invested in real estate, purchased expensive cars and jewelry, and was a big spender at strip clubs, according to prosecutors.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to distribute steroids and one count of money laundering.
The $416,600 Esser forfeited represents the value of nine properties he owns in York, Pa., and rent payments he will have to give the government over 10 years, according to the plea agreement.
Esser is also required to forfeit an undetermined amount of his assets held in cryptocurrency, a digital currency that is unregulated and decentralized, according to prosecutors.
Prosecutors sought a 121-month prison term but dropped their request for $6.5 million in restitution in return for Esser’s cooperation identifying his cryptocurrency holdings.
Despite spending hundreds of hours trying to determine his cryptocurrency assets, prosecutors say they have been unable to determine the scope and location of bitcoin Esser earned after his release on bond in February 2020, when he switched to solely cryptocurrency and cash transactions, according to court records.
Under the plea agreement, Esser will also forfeit over $147,000 cash seized after his initial arrest, a $30,000 gold chain and four cars, including a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette and a 2016 BMW X6.
Esser has been held in custody at the Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls since his arrest for a second time in December 2020.
In a letter of apology to the court, Esser said he worked hard in a foundry and local factories as a machine operator. He said he lost everything selling steroids and regrets his actions.
“All I can say is that this process, and the time I’ve spent in jail, has truly shown me the error of my ways and how foolish my behavior has been. I can promise you I am a changed man who will never do anything illegal ever again,” Esser wrote.
In addition to losing personal possessions, Esser’s second wife of two years left him after his arrest in February 2020, according to court records.
Esser’s first wife, Alison Shepard Esser, and her husband, James McLaughlin, both of North Attleboro, were sentenced to a term of home confinement with probation last year for their role in mailing steroids to customers, according to prosecutors.
A fourth defendant, Masson Nieves of Providence, pleaded guilty but was arrested again while free on bond on unrelated drug charges. His cases are still pending.
In a sentencing memorandum, Esser’s lawyer, Matthew Dawson of Providence, recommended he be sentenced to the 16 months he has already served in jail since his arrest on Dec. 14, 2020.
Dawson said Esser accepted responsibility for his actions and cooperated with the government. He argued steroids are widely used among athletes as performance enhancing drugs in addition to medical uses, and they are not like addictive narcotics.
“Mr. Esser’s customers were adults, fully-informed body builders who ordered steroids to aid their own body enhancement,” Dawson wrote.
Esser used steroids, which were not classified as a controlled substance under federal law until 1990, for about 20 years and stopped taking them in 2016, according to Dawson.
The defense lawyer said the sentencing guidelines for the crimes against Esser are arbitrary and not based on scientific data.
The sentence Esser received was below advisory guidelines of between 121 months to 151 months in prison, as calculated by the probation department. The guidelines are not binding on judges.