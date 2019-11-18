NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town resident Ronald Levesque is the latest $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Ultimate Millions” instant game.
Levesque chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans on using a portion of his winnings to travel to Tennessee to visit his son, the lottery said.
Levesque purchased his winning ticket at Stop & Shop, 206 East Washington St. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.
