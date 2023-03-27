townsend police cruiser

Townsend police cruiser

 TOWNSEND POLICE FACEBOOK

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A local man has been sentenced to jail for breaking into a Townsend jewelry store while on probation for a break-in at a jewelry store in Franklin.

Patrick Maranda, 34, was sentenced March 17 in Ayer District Court to six months in jail to be served concurrently with a nine-month sentence he is serving for violating his probation, according to court records.

