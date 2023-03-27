NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A local man has been sentenced to jail for breaking into a Townsend jewelry store while on probation for a break-in at a jewelry store in Franklin.
Patrick Maranda, 34, was sentenced March 17 in Ayer District Court to six months in jail to be served concurrently with a nine-month sentence he is serving for violating his probation, according to court records.
Maranda pleaded guilty to the Oct. 16 break-in at Townsend Fine Jewelry, according to Townsend Police Chief James Sartell and court records.
He was charged in February after state police found his fingerprint on a piece of glass found at the scene, Sartell said in a statement.
Townsend is northwest of Boston on the New Hampshire border.
At the time of the break-in, Maranda was on probation for breaking into Vallee’s Fine Jewelers on Main Street on July 31, 2021, according to court records.
He pleaded guilty in that break-in on July 13, 2022 in Wrentham District Court and was given a suspended sentence with probation and admitted to violating his probation in February.
He pleaded guilty in January to breaking into Wexler’s Inc. on Route 44 in Seekonk on July 30, 2021 and was sentenced to serve six months of a two-year jail term, according to court records.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.