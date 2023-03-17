fall river superior court

Fall River Justice Center

 David Linton

NORTH ATTLEBORO — A convicted repeat drunken driver labeled a “menace on the roadways” by the district attorney has been deemed a danger to the public and ordered held without bail.

Gordon Davis Jr., 51, of North Attleboro, was ordered held in pretrial detention by Judge Raffi Yessayan after a dangerousness hearing Wednesday in Fall River Superior Court.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.