NORTH ATTLEBORO — A convicted repeat drunken driver labeled a “menace on the roadways” by the district attorney has been deemed a danger to the public and ordered held without bail.
Gordon Davis Jr., 51, of North Attleboro, was ordered held in pretrial detention by Judge Raffi Yessayan after a dangerousness hearing Wednesday in Fall River Superior Court.
Davis faces a multicount indictment charging him with a fourth or subsequent drunken driving offense and other charges and has pleaded not guilty.
He allegedly went on a drunken escapade on Dec. 17 in which he allegedly stole a pickup truck and backed into a car on Broad Street before hitting a fence and utility pole on North Washington Street. He allegedly fled the scene and was apprehended while walking on Broadway, his face and hands covered with blood, according to a police report.
In finding Davis a danger to the public, the judge cited the defendant’s dependency on alcohol and his prior record of drunken driving convictions, according to court records.
When Davis was sentenced to 3½ years in prison in 2019 for a fourth-offense drunken driving case related to a hit-and-run crash, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III called him a “menace on the roadways.”
Davis is due back in superior court next month for a pretrial hearing.
