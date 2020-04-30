NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A local man recently released from jail is back behind bars, accused of assaulting his fiancee, authorities said Thursday.
Joseph K. Hayes, 57, was deemed a dangerous person and ordered held earlier this week after a hearing before Attleboro District Court Judge Michele Armour, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
Hayes was arrested April 15 for allegedly punching and kicking his 62-year-old fiancee in front of other people when she refused to give him cigarettes and nip liquor bottles.
Police said that when they arrived, the woman was crying and had blood around her mouth. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
She complained of pain to her head and had bruises on her chest and stomach, and said the defendant also hit her with a TV remote two days earlier, police said.
Hayes was released from jail in February and has a history of domestic violence, mostly in Worcester and Plymouth counties, according to Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney's office.
Hayes faces charges of domestic assault and battery, assault and battery on a person over 60 and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
