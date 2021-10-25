NORTH ATTLEBORO — Senior citizens will hear from the town’s chief executive on Tuesday on what might be the future of the senior center.
Town Manager Micheal Borg will be speaking to seniors at 12:15 p.m. at the center, 204 Elm St., on the process of finding a new home for the facility.
Currently, the center is in the historic Howard Estate. The building, which dates to the 1850s, is owned by the North Attleboro Housing Authority and the town rents the space for the center.
Among the possible new locations for a facility serving the town’s senior citizen population is the former Allen Avenue School. The building, which the school department closed in 2015 in the midst of a round of budget cuts, became town property and has remained vacant since.
The cost of bringing the building up to code has stymied development options up to now, but Borg recently told the town council that an infusion of federal pandemic relief funds — up to $8 million from various sources — could make it possible for the town to perform the needed renovations.
Along with a new site for seniors, Allen Avenue could also house the town’s food banks and veterans services office, Borg has said.
Borg has also brought up the possibility of moving the center to Emerald Square in the past.
The financially troubled Route 1 mall is now under the management of a court-ordered receiver and one of the original anchor stores, the three-level Sears outlet, closed recently.
The court appointed receiver is in the process of finding a buyer for the property.
Borg has said there are “a number of considerations” about a potential move, including the mall’s future financial condition.
