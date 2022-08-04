Some area towns issued community alerts Thursday inviting people to air-conditioned public buildings to beat the heat.
In North Attleboro, residents were invited to go to the Senior Center at 204 Elm St., regardless of whether they have air conditioning, to watch television, read a book or socialize.
In Mansfield, residents can go to the Council on Aging at 255 Hope St., the same building as the Mansfield Public Library.
A heat advisory went into effect Thursday morning and continues through Friday night as forecasters expect temperatures could feel 105 degrees in some areas, or even hotter.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a period of oppressive heat and humidity lasting through the weekend. Heat indices will range from 95 to 105 degrees across much of the state Thursday and Friday, and from 95 to 100 degrees Saturday through Monday. Temperatures may return closer to normal by early to middle of next week.
Public safety officials urge people to stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids. Stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun. Please remember to check on your neighbors and friends during this heat advisory.
The North Attleboro Senior Center is open from Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to noon.
The Mansfield Council on Aging is open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Residents are urged to check on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly, those who live alone and people who have medical conditions.
