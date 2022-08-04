north attleboro senior center

North Attleboro Senior Center

 NORTH ATTLEBORO SENIOR CENTER FACEBOOK

Some area towns issued community alerts Thursday inviting people to air-conditioned public buildings to beat the heat.

In North Attleboro, residents were invited to go to the Senior Center at 204 Elm St., regardless of whether they have air conditioning, to watch television, read a book or socialize.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.