NORTH ATTLEBORO -- What could become the town's first legal marijuana retailer is seeking is special permit from the planning board.
A virtual public hearing on the request is scheduled for Aug. 20.
Town officials last year came to what is called a “host community agreement” with the company, Green Leaf Health Inc.
The agreement calls for the company to pay a fee of 3 percent based on sales, along with other taxes.
The so-called impact fee can only be used for services directly related to the store, such as traffic control. The taxes can be used for any purpose.
Green Leaf has proposed opening a facility at 91 George Leven Drive that would include a retail store and a treatment center, according to material on file with the planning board.
If approved, it could become only the second legal pot dispensary in the Attleboro area. Nova Farms opened its drive-up retail operation in the Attleboro Industrial Park in May.
The company was the first to apply for and get a special permit for a medical marijuana dispensary from the city council in 2017. It did not open that shop, but expanded its business model when recreational marijuana sales were legalized by the state in 2016. Nova Farms sought and was awarded city and state permits for the sale, manufacture and cultivation of recreational marijuana. The city council approved special permits for those operations on Feb. 7 of last year.
Several other businesses are in the process of seeking to open in the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.