NORTH ATTLEBORO — Kathleen Perry, who has worked in the Taunton schools system, has been selected as the interim assistant principal of North Attleboro Middle School, Principal Becky Paulhus announced Monday.
Perry will begin the position Aug. 16. Paulhus, who was hired in July, officially began her tenure as principal on Monday.
Perry served in a variety of administrative roles in Taunton since 2013.
Most recently, Perry was director of student services and transportation, and Title IX coordinator, where she investigated and resolved all parent and community complaints with a district-wide population of 8,500 students.
She collaborated with the assistant superintendent of finance and operations to develop and monitor a $9 million transportation budget.
Perry served as the principal of Friedman Middle School in Taunton from 2013 to 2018, where she developed and maintained an educational program for 850 students, directed the implementation of all school activities, created an academic schedule to facilitate instruction, and evaluated more than 100 faculty members and staff.
“We are so fortunate to have Kathy step into the interim assistant principal role this year,” Paulhus said. “Her experience as a building leader and central office administrator, coupled with her exceptional leadership and interpersonal skills, make her a great addition to our team. I look forward to our partnership.”
Perry taught as an adjunct professor at American International College from 2006 to 2014, instructing graduate students in master’s courses.
She also had worked as a seventh-grade teacher at Friedman and taught first grade in Mashpee.
Additionally, she has been active in numerous professional and community organizations including the Taunton Opiate Task Force, Drug Endangered Children Taunton Chapter, Taunton Area to Schools and Careers, and the Social Emotional Learning and Mental Health Academy Institute for the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Perry holds a master’s degree in consulting teacher of reading grades K-12 and a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Bridgewater State University.
Paulhus, a town native who had worked in local schools before moving on to the Weymouth school system, started her educational career as a middle school teacher and athletic coach in North Attleboro schools from 2007 to 2013.
Most recently, she served as associate principal of Weymouth Middle School and High School.