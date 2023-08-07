north attleboro middle school building

North Attleboro Middle School

 file photo

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Kathleen Perry, who has worked in the Taunton schools system, has been selected as the interim assistant principal of North Attleboro Middle School, Principal Becky Paulhus announced Monday.

Perry will begin the position Aug. 16. Paulhus, who was hired in July, officially began her tenure as principal on Monday.