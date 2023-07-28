NORTH ATTLEBORO — Rebecca Paulhus, a North Attleboro native who began her teaching career in town, has been named principal of North Attleboro Middle School.
She replaces Brianne Kelleher who is leaving the school for a post as principal of Dighton Middle School.
Kelleher was principal at North Attleboro Middle for five years.
Paulhus will begin her new job Aug. 7.
She was selected following a comprehensive search and interview process, School Superintendent John Antonucci said.
“I am very excited to welcome Becky to our school community. She is a proven leader, she is student-centered and she has exceptional interpersonal skills,” Antonucci said in a press release. “She has a track record of fostering a warm, welcoming, and inclusive school culture, and I have no doubt she is a great fit for the middle school.”
Paulhus comes from Weymouth Public Schools, where she served in a variety of capacities since 2013.
She holds a master’s degree in special education and bachelor’s degree in sociology and special education from Bridgewater State University as well as a certificate of advanced graduate studies from American International College.
Prior to her career in Weymouth, Paulhus served as a middle school teacher and athletic coach for North Attleboro Public Schools from 2007 to 2013.
Most recently, she served as the associate principal of Weymouth Middle School and high school.
While at Weymouth she participated in the School Council Crisis Team and oversaw the Student Intervention Team.
During that time, Paulhus also served as dean of students and as a chairperson of for the system’s special education team.
“The opportunity to give back to a community that I was raised in, where I was educated, and where I spent many, many years coaching and teaching is something I could not pass up,” Paulhus said in a press release. “I am excited to get the school year started.
“I am aware of the history embedded in the town, the school, and the traditions that continue the legacy of service, scholarship, arts and athletics in such ways as Hoops for Hearts and Unified Sport.”
Meanwhile, while the new job is exciting for Kelleher, she said she will miss working at NAMS and seeing students, families, faculty, and staff every day.
As principal at NAMS, Kelleher was responsible for launching the Learning Recovery Program and the Unified Basketball program for students with disabilities.
She said the programs were part of a wider goal — ensuring every student at NAMS was included in curricular and extracurricular activities.
“My biggest priority at NAMS was always to work to make all students feel supported and successful throughout their middle school years,” Kelleher said in previous Sun Chronicle story. “As a school community, we have accomplished a lot over the last five years in our continued effort to promote a positive school culture at NAMS.”
But she said she’s looking forward to her new job in Dighton.
“As I move forward with a new school, it will take me time to learn about how Dighton Middle School operates day-to-day, as well as meet the faculty, students, and families,” she said. “Although it can be scary, I feel that change can also be very positive.”
“While I will miss NAMS and NAPS in general, this change will allow me to not only broaden my scope as a principal but also gain further perspective as a building leader if I choose to move into a district-level leadership role in the future.”
