north attleboro middle school building

North Attleboro Middle School

 file photo

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Rebecca Paulhus, a North Attleboro native who began her teaching career in town, has been named principal of North Attleboro Middle School.

She replaces Brianne Kelleher who is leaving the school for a post as principal of Dighton Middle School.

