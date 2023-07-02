Brianne Kelleher, who has overseen North Attleboro Middle School since 2018, has been appointed as a principal in one of the middle schools in the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District.
Kelleher has been hired as principal of Dighton Middle School, D-R Superintendent Bill Runey has announced.
Kelleher has had what Runey called a “stellar” 22-year career at North Attleboro Middle School where she progressed through the ranks as a teacher, mentor coordinator, assistant principal, and principal.
“Securing Ms. Kelleher as a part of our team is a tremendous step for DMS and our district,” Runey said. “She has an outstanding reputation that will assimilate perfectly into the strong nucleus in place at the school. She is a key addition to our #WeAreDR community.”
At North Attleboro Middle School, Kelleher initiated a successful Learning Recovery program and strengthened social emotional learning. She brings a strong background in curriculum assessment and implementation, Runey added.
Kelleher also helped launch a Unified Basketball program for students with disabilities this past year at the North Attleboro school that has received a lot of praise.
“I am excited and honored to be able to join the Dighton Rehoboth Regional School District as principal of the Dighton Middle School,” Kelleher said. “I look forward to working with the variety of stakeholders who share a similar vision in ensuring that all students are successful during the middle school years of their PK to 12 journey in DR.”
Kelleher, who officially began her new job July 1, replaces Amy Younger-Terceira, who resigned as Dighton Middle School principal in May.
The school system’s other middle school is Beckwith Middle School in Rehoboth.
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School also has a new principal as Jacqueline Ash, who had been a principal of a high school in Pawtucket, has been appointed to that position, Runey announced last week.
Ash replaces Gail DeCecco, who also in May submitted her resignation.