NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A middle school teacher has been given two awards by the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Matthew Lacasse, an eighth-grade civics teacher at North Attleboro Middle School, was named Teacher of the Year and Outstanding Teacher of American History, Superintendent John Antonucci said.
Lacasse will now be eligible to compete in the Massachusetts Outstanding Teacher of American History Contest and will be sponsored by the Atteboro DAR.
Middle School Principal Brianne Kelleher praised Lacasse on his accomplishment.
“Over the course of his career, Matthew has impacted countless lives through his classroom lessons, the value he places on social-emotional learning and growth, and the relationships he has built with students and colleagues alike. When thinking of these awards, I couldn't imagine someone more deserving than Matthew,” Kelleher said.
Throughout his career, Lacasse has striven to create a classroom where there are high academic expectations along with a strong sense of community, adhering to the philosophy of “Teach not Preach,” Antonucci said.
Lacasse also served as co-chair of the North Attleboro Social-Emotional Committee for three years and serves as board director for the North Attleboro Scholarship Committee and as a North Attleboro Middle School senate member.
“A great deal of my success here at North Attleboro Middle School is a reflection of the incredible students and faculty that I am fortunate enough to work alongside every day,” Lacasse said in a statement.
