NORTH ATTLEBORO — After a quarter-century in business, the G.I. Joe’s Army and Navy store on Route 1 has been sold at auction just over a week after a small fire that authorities confirmed Friday is of suspicious origin.
The business was sold Thursday, according to the assistant manager, who would only identify himself as Dennis H. when The Sun Chronicle visited Friday.
He said he was “not at liberty” to disclose the buyer. The military surplus store, located at the corner of Route 1 and Elmwood Street, had a sign posted recently stating it was going out of business.
The employee also said he knew nothing about the cause of the Aug. 1 fire. He said he arrived at the scene in an Uber after being contacted by authorities the night of the blaze.
Fire Chief Chris Coleman confirmed Friday the fire was suspicious but referred any questions to police.
When ask whether anyone has been charged in connection with the fire, Police Chief Richard McQuade said it remains under investigation .
The blaze was reported by a fire alarm about 7:45 p.m. and was extinguished by firefighters in about 10 minutes, Assistant Fire Chief George McKinnon said the day after the fire.
The store was closed at the time, according to fire officials.
According to a search warrant affidavit filed by police Detective Kevin McKeon, fire Capt. Scott Langille determined the fire started in a display case containing hats and gloves that did not have a heat or ignition source near it.
“This is a strong indicator that the fire was lit by someone,” McKeon wrote.
Police seized a digital video recorder to the store’s surveillance system, which had a camera pointed at the area where the fire ignited. The recorder “should contain video footage that would show who and/or how the fire started,” McKeon wrote.
The device was sent for examination to the state police detectives unit assigned to the Bristol County district attorney’s office, according to the search warrant.
The business is owned by S. M. Services Inc. Vicki Bertelsen, holds all the positions in the company, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
She could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.
The land and building are assessed at $505,900, according to town assessor’s records.
