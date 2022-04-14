NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local mother and her friend are going on another goodwill mission to war-ravaged Ukraine to deliver medical and other supplies.
Terry Reid and Ulana Nosal of Walpole, who was born in Ukraine, will be leaving Monday on a week-long mission with eight military-sized duffel bags containing over 400 pounds of medical and other supplies.
They have already shipped seven such bags of supplies to Ukraine filled with items including tourniquets, gauze, insulin, protective vests, flashlights, binoculars and communication gear.
The supplies, sent last week to their contact in Ukraine, will be given to two Ukrainian brigades battling Russian forces in the eastern part of the country, Reid said.
The pair went to Poland and Ukraine last month with over $15,000 in medical supplies for refugees and immediately began planning a second trip to improve on the logistics of the mission.
“I feel we will be more efficient. We already have our mission planned. It’s not a wait-and-see thing like the last time,” Reid, 52, said.
The pair will be working with their contacts this time in Lviv in western Ukraine and along the Polish border, Reid said.
Since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, over 7 million people have been displaced, creating the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.
Ukrainian forces have prevented Russian soldiers from taking over Kyiv, the capital, but thousands of civilians have perished in Russian rocket strikes targeting several cities.
In the wake of retreating Russian forces, officials have found scores of civilians dead in the streets and buried in mass graves. The carnage has prompted war crimes investigations.
The types of medical supplies Reid said she and Nosal and bringing are meant to treat civilians with injuries, such as shrapnel wounds, which soldiers normally suffer in battle.
Reid, who is half Ukrainian, said she is going again to help those suffering and out of a sense of inspiration from the people and soldiers who have fought valiantly against Russian forces.
“How can you not be inspired by President (Voldymyr) Zelenskyy and his leadership and the people who have followed him?” Reid said.
Their supplies were purchased through personal donations and support from the Ukrainian American Youth Association in Boston, a non-profit cultural organization created in 1952.
“This is about democracy,” Reid said. “Democracy was fought for. What is happening is not something that should be happening in 2022. It’s savage to me.”
Ukraine is the second largest country in Europe after Russia. It was part of the Soviet Union before regaining its independence in 1991 after the collapse of the USSR.
Millions of Ukrainians died of famine between 1932 and 1933, in what is known as the Holdomor, as former Soviet leader Joseph Stalin imposed a policy of collectivist farms.
Russian invaded and annexed the Crimea province of Ukraine in 2014 and has fought Ukraine forces in the eastern part of the country with Russian separatists.
“People wonder why the Ukrainians fought so hard,” Reid said, “They have been through this before.”