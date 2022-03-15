NORTH ATTLEBORO — Terry Reid is back from Ukraine, where she and a friend went on a week-long goodwill mission to help refugees fleeing the war-torn country.
Seeing the mothers and grandmothers with young children in Ukraine making their way to Poland was an overwhelming sight for the mother of four.
“If it was in black and white it would look like World War II,” Reid, 52, said from the front steps of her Attleboro Falls home.
The United Nation estimates 3 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion of Feb. 24, the largest migration of people in Europe since World War II.
Reid, whose grandmother was born in Ukraine, and her Ukrainian-born friend, Ulana Nosal of Walpole, flew to Poland March 7 and returned Monday night.
Although they are still tallying up the receipts, they delivered an estimated $15,000 in medical supplies, baby formula, diapers, feminine hygiene products, sleeping bags and other goods to refugee centers on the border.
The medical supplies were delivered on behalf of the Sunflower of Peace organization in Boston and the women raised the funds with the help of the Ukrainian American Youth Association in Boston.
They also bought an estimated $7,000 in helmets and protective vests to go to resistance fighters and residents in Ukraine, Reid said.
In addition, they paid for hotel rooms in Poland where refugees could stay until they found a host family and made cash donations at the refugee centers.
The women moved about Poland and Ukraine with the help of Nosal’s relatives in the country and a network of trusted people dedicated to helping the refugees, Reid said.
Nosal speaks fluent Ukrainian and Reid says she can speak it well enough to communicate with people.
They brought eight duffel bags of medical supplies with them to Poland and initially planned to refugees find places to live.
But after seeing the lines of buses taking refugees across the border the mission changed to going back and forth to buy supplies for the refugee centers to help stem the crisis.
“Every country in the world should be at the border getting people supplies. It shouldn’t be up to two women,” Reid said.
“We need to stop this humanitarian crisis. You have to get supplies to the people and soldiers who need it,” she said.
“No one wanted war. They didn’t ask for this. They didn’t provoke it,” Reid said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin “is just annihilating these people.”
The pair also had to improvise when plans changed. For instance, when their rental van was cancelled the morning before a supply trip, Reid pretended to be a guest at a nicer hotel in Warsaw to get the concierge to get them a van.
They also met brave people, like their driver who brought them from Warsaw to the Ukrainian border. He left them with another driver who could enter Ukraine and then waited for them to return.
At one of the refugee centers, the woman gave a Ukrainian mother, Yulia, and her 3-year-old daughter, Karolina, a ride. They bought them clothes and set them up with a retired couple in Poland. The wife was a refugee in World War II who was taken in by a family, Reid said.
All, she said, are going to be “friends for life.”
Reid and her friend are already planning another goodwill mission, and she added that a week was not long enough.
She said the world must prevent Putin from taking over Ukraine and continuing into other countries such as Poland or former states of the Soviet Union.
“We don’t want Putin anywhere near Poland. That can’t happen. In order to stop this humanitarian crisis the Ukrainian military has to be able to stop Putin,” Reid said.
“Every free country has a responsibility to help. We all have a responsibility to save freedom, to save democracy,” Reid said.