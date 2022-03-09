NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local mother and her friend have arrived in Poland on their mission to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war.
In a Facebook video posted Wednesday, Terry Reid and her friend Ulana Nosal of Walpole said they were at a refugee center in Poland at the border with Ukraine.
“This is pretty overwhelming. You see it on the news. But when you are here, this is pretty unimaginable. I can’t even put it into words,” Reid says, apologizing for sounding flustered.
The video shows a large facility with buses outside. Inside are dozens of children and women, some on cot beds, along with volunteers and workers.
“No child should have to live like this. Even temporary,” Nosal says, fighting to keep her composure.
“We must do something. This is so unfair,” she says.
Reid is a Ukranian American and Nosal was born in Ukraine and came to live in Walpole when she was a teenager.
After raising money, they flew to Poland on Monday night with medical supplies to bring to the refugee center and are raising money for other supplies.
They said they were meeting with officials at the center and will purchase baby formula, baby food, diapers, female hygiene products and strollers.
“God bless the volunteers and God bless the Polish people,” Reid said.
The United Nations estimates more than 2 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russians invaded the country two weeks ago. It’s the biggest exodus of refugees in Europe since the end of World War II.
Reid and Nosal said they met a couple who rented a van to take nine refugees to their home. The husband was German and the wife was from Ukraine.
The medical supplies Reid and Nosal brought with them to Poland were collected by Sunflower of Peace in Cambridge.
The women received donations from friends and family and the Ukrainian American Youth Association of Boston.
The donations will allow the pair to drive, house and feed fleeing families with the logistical support of a relative who works for the U.N.
They are collecting donations through Venmo @Theresa-Reid-37 or @Ulana-Nosal or @Cym-Boston.