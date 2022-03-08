NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Terry Reid’s grandmother fought hard to come to the United States from Ukraine and made sure she knew her heritage growing up.
Now she is putting those life lessons to work by going to Poland with her friend, Ulana Nosal of Walpole, to help refugees streaming across the border from war-torn Ukraine.
“With a network of personal and family contacts working in Ukraine and Poland, we have an opportunity to provide immediate assistance,” Reid wrote on her Facebook page before the women left Monday night from Logan International Airport in Boston.
“We will be providing support to refugees to obtain housing, transportation and food,” Reid said.
Additionally, she said, they will deliver much needed medical supplies collected by Sunflower of Peace in Cambridge.
The two mothers carried six duffel bags filled with supplies at the airport and told reporters that British Airways waived their baggage fees when the airline was told about their mission of mercy.
Reid is a Ukrainian American and a lifelong, active member in the Ukrainian-American community in Boston and elsewhere.
Nosal was born in Ukraine and spoke no English when she came to Walpole as a teenager.
She has family fleeing Ukraine as well as family and loved ones fighting and working to help the resistance, Reid said.
“My grandmother fought really hard to get here; To make sure that I was taught my heritage. I’ve been prepared for this. This is what I was taught to do. I don’t know how to do anything different than to fight in some way,” Reid told WBZ in Boston before boarding the plane.
“Putin will never win. He can’t. There’s too much good. Too much good in the world. He can’t win,” Nosal said.
The woman have received generous donations from friends and family and Ukrainian American Youth Association of Boston and are raising more funds to purchase diapers, baby formula and women’s personal hygiene items for refugees.
Those donations will allow the pair to drive, house, and feed fleeing families with the logistical support of a relative who works for the United Nations.
“This is a humanitarian crisis and Ukrainians need help now. It gets worse by the day and we will continue to provide assistance for as long as we can,” Reid said.
They are collecting donations through Venmo @Theresa-Reid-37 or @Ulana-Nosal or @Cym-Boston