NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town is taking its first steps in consolidating and streamlining departments.
Town council last week approved sending to its bylaw committee for study a proposal to make the solid waste division, responsible for trash and recycling collection, a division under the public works department.
The proposal is part of an ongoing reorganizing effort launched by Town Manager Michael Borg and first presented to councilors last month.
The solid waste move would require a bylaw change.
Borg told a virtual meeting of the council last Monday thathe’s already had talks with the relevant unions. In response to questions from council member JoAnn Cathcart, Public Works Director Mark Holowell said the Board of Public Works — one of the few elected boards that remains under the town’s new charter — is supportive of the change.
The town is already moving forward with some other aspects of reorganization, Borg noted, that don’t require rewriting the bylaws. The town beaches — along with lifeguards and parking attendants — are now under the Parks and Recreation Department. They had been run by the Conservation Commission.
Borg is proposing realigning the assessors office with a principal assessor working under him.
