NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The town council has voted unanimously to adopt a new building code designed to make homes and commercial buildings more energy efficient in the future.
Adoption of the so-called "stretch code" is one of the steps needed to join the state's Green Communities program, which would make an initial grant of $185,000 to $190,000 available to the town for energy conservation measures.
The town could then apply for more grants in the future.
The 8-0 vote came Wednesday night after a hearing in which no opposition to the move was voiced.
When the process is complete, North Attleboro will join Attleboro, Seekonk, Rehoboth and Plainville locally and 268 other cities and towns statewide in the Green Communities program.
After the hearing, town officials said North Attleboro was until recently thought to be ineligible for the program because it has a municipal power company.
However, Town Manager Michael Gallagher found four homes near the Attleboro line that are hooked up to National Grid rather the North Attleboro Electric Department, making the town eligible.
The stretch code will require new construction to use more energy-efficient materials and methods. It does not apply to existing buildings.
The town will also have to develop a five-year plan to lower its own energy consumption by 20 percent.
Economic development director Lyle Pirnie said a subcontractor is already doing an energy audit of town buildings to establish a base of how much energy is being used.
Once that is complete, the town will submit a plan to the state for reducing usage by making buildings and vehicles more energy efficient.
He and Gallagher said later that they suspect new energy-efficient boilers for heat in the town's buildings and schools could be a goal because many are 50 years old.
Work that has been done on town buildings over the past two years can be included in the energy-reduction plan.
Planning board Chairwoman Marie Clarner said town officials have been working on the project since July and the submission must be made to the state by Oct. 31.
"It's been a lot of work," she said.
There were no objections during the hearing, but there were a few questions.
One resident asked if town officials think they can reach the 20 percent reduction goal and if he could get a hard copy of the plan.
The answer to both questions was yes.
Another resident asked if the plan would interfere with him putting solar panels on his house, and the answer was no.
Town Councilor Justin Pare asked if the state has a goal of how many communities it wants to join the program and was told the goal is for 100 percent participation.
