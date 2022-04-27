NORTH ATTLEORO — The town has a lot of balls in the air when it comes to its athletic fields.
Projects are underway around the community to upgrade recreation areas, Town Manager Michael Borg told town councilors Monday at their regular meeting.
The town has taken $1.1 million out of its $5.5 million free cash account for the work, Borg said. “You might be driving around town and see lots of stuff happening all over town,” he said.
Steve Carvalho, park and recreation director, noted that in years past the town “was scratching around” for funds to make upgrades to the recreation areas. “We’ve really done a 180,” he said.
Carvalho pointed out a new softball field at World War I Memorial Park, improvements to the softball field at the high school and ball fields at Mason Field, which, he said, “are state of the art.” That includes repairs made after a tree brought down in a storm last month damaged electrical equipment there.
Carvalho told councilors that work on the High Street recreation area included construction of a new road and plans to build football and lacrosse fields that will save wear and tear on playing surfaces at Mason Field.
“We are staying well outside the wetlands,” he said, adding that construction will hopefully start by this summer.
The department has also made improvements to the zoo area at World War I Park and Carvalho thanked local businessman David Doran and his wife Anne for their donations.
Carvalho said he regretted that the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Barrows Park might not be repaired by Memorial Day. Part of the granite detached from the stone monument last August and a fix has been a struggle, he said, due to supply chain and labor issues. However, Barrows said, he hopes to have a backup plan in place for the holiday.
Finally, he said the town’s new dog park, scheduled to open in June in the town forest, will be an “unbelievable asset to the community.”
“We are making up for lost time,” council President Justin Parè said.