NORTH ATTLEBORO — The suspect arrested in the May 26 murder of an alleged drug dealer at his High Street apartment has been indicted by a Bristol County grand jury.
Adam Elijah Walker, 33, of East Providence, is being held in jail without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 25 in Fall River Superior Court, according to court records. He faces charges of murder, unlawfully carrying a firearm without a license and unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm without a license.
Walker is accused of fatally shooting 38-year-old Peter Schifone of 64 High St., North Attleboro, in what prosecutors say was a dispute over a drug deal.
Schifone was shot once in the chest and died at Sturdy Memorial Hospital about 45 minutes after the 4 p.m. incident, according to prosecutors.
The grand jury handed up the indictment July 1.
A friend of Schifone’s was inside the apartment when he was shot just outside his door, although she did not see who did the shooting, according to court records.
In reports filed by local and state police, they say they have cellphone records, video surveillance and witnesses who place Walker at the scene of the crime.
In addition, police say Walker allegedly told his girlfriend he shot Schifone after Schifone assaulted him and that he no longer had the gun.
Walker was arrested two days after the shooting and pleaded innocent when he was arraigned in Attleboro District Court.
The indictment transfers the case to superior court where murder cases are tried.
