NORTH ATTLEBORO — The suspect in a drug-related homicide at a High Street apartment house in 2021 has been found competent to stand trial and will represent himself.
Adam Walker, 35, of East Providence, was found competent after a hearing in Fall River Superior Court on Wednesday, according to court records.
Walker, who is being held without bail, was sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for a mental health evaluation last month to determine whether he was competent to stand trial.
He is charged with murder in the May 26, 2021 shooting death of Peter Schifone, 38, at Schifone’s apartment at 64 High St.
Schifone was shot once in the chest and pronounced dead at Sturdy Memorial Hospital about 45 minutes later, according to police reports.
Walker was previously represented by three lawyers, all of whom withdrew from the case, according to court records.
During the hearing Wednesday, Judge Valerie Yarashus said Walker could represent himself at trial with Danvers lawyer John MacLachlan as standby counsel to assist him on questions of law.
The case was continued to next month for a trial assignment conference.
