NORTH ATTLEBORO — A veteran administrator will be the new principal at Amvet Boulevard Elementary School, the superintendent’s office announced Monday.
Alec Ciminello has more than 20 years’ experience in administration. He has been principal for eight years at Northern Lincoln Elementary School in Lincoln, R.I. Prior to that he served for 14 years as a principal of various schools in Westport.
Ciminello also served for several years as an assistant principal in Mansfield, an adjunct professor at UMass Amherst and a teacher in the New Bedford and Nantucket public schools.
Ciminello will take over July 1 from Kristine Kefor, who has been picked as the new principal of Palmer River Elementary School in Rehoboth. Kefor, a Rehoboth resident, was Amvet principal for three years.
Ciminello received his bachelor’s in education from Bridgewater State College, his master’s from Fitchburg State College, a certificate of advanced graduate study in educational leadership from Bridgewater, and a doctorate in education from Northeastern University.
He serves as a National Association of Elementary School Principals principal mentor, is the founder and director of Paint Your Heart Out of Greater New Bedford, and is the co-executive director of the Ciminello Scholarship Fund.
“Alec has been a passionate and dedicated educational administrator for more than two decades, and his wealth of experience will undoubtedly serve the students, staff and community of the Amvet School well,” Superintendent John Antonucci said in a news release.