NORTH ATTLEBORO — Personnel changes are coming to town hall.
In a hybrid meeting Monday, the town council approved the appointment of William McGrady as the town’s new building commissioner, replacing Russel Wheeler, who is retiring.
McGrady, who told councilors he got his start in the construction business in Fall River, said, “I enjoy helping and working with people.” He currently serves as a deputy building inspector for the town.
As commissioner, McGrady will head the town’s building department, which is responsible for range of inspection services and permits. He told the councilors over a video link that he’s certified as a commissioner in Massachusetts and needs to pass one more exam to achieve national certification.
A priority, he said, will be “to keep the lines of communication open” about what can be permitted.
McGrady’s appointment was approved unanimously.
Town Administrator Michael Borg announced that Town Planner Nancy Runkle will be retiring at the beginning of December. “We are very sorry to lose her,” Borg said.
Runkle was appointed to the town planning post in October of 2015 after serving as town planner in Dudley for 10 years.
