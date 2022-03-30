NORTH ATTLEBORO — A North Attleboro native with more than three decades of service in the Army is the town’s new veterans agent.
Town councilors Monday approved Steven Travers to serve the district, which includes Plainville and Wrentham. Council member JoAnn Cathcart was the sole dissenting vote.
Travers, who retired as a command sergeant major after a 33-year military career, formerly served on the town’s veterans advisory committee. He will replace Rebecca Jennings, who resigned to become the veterans agent in Somerset. Her last day was March 11.
Jennings, an Army veteran and Attleboro resident, had served veterans in North Attleboro since 2015. The duties were expanded to Plainville in 2018 and later to Wrentham.
Town Manager Michael Borg said he interviewed 15 applicants for the post and added, “We found a highly qualified candidate.”
Borg, a former Army officer, explained that command sergeant major is the Army’s highest enlisted rank and serves as a senior adviser and problem solver to the unit’s commanding officer.
The veterans agent is responsible for providing referrals and assistance to veterans and their dependents regarding available benefits and services, including G.I. Bill benefits, educational assistance and other programs.
The agent also typically coordinates and supervises the observance of Memorial Day and Veterans Day along with veterans organizations, and sees that communities comply with state laws on maintaining veterans’ graves.
Travers, a graduate of North Attleboro High, attended Monday night’s meeting and thanked the councilors for giving him the opportunity to serve. He said he expected to be certified as a veterans service officer in the coming months.