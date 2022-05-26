NORTH ATTLEBORO -- An administrator from Northboro who also taught in Foxboro has been chosen as the new director of the local school department's Early Learning Center.
Amy Souls has been the principal of the Marion E. Zeh School in Northboro since 2018. She will take over her new job in North Attleboro on July 1.
The Early Learning Center at 25 School St. is an integrated preschool program that provides special education services to children with disabilities.
Souls previously was assistant principal at the Helen Keller Elementary School in Franklin and a special educator at Taylor Elementary and Burrell Elementary schools in Foxboro.
"I am honored to become a member of the North Attleboro School District," Souls said in a news release. “I look forward to working alongside students, families and staff to ensure a culture where all members feel supported academically, socially, emotionally and intellectually.”
Souls received her bachelor's degree and master's in education in pre-K-8 moderate special education from Lesley College, her principal licensure from Curry College, and her special education administration licensure through the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
“We are excited for Mrs. Souls to bring her nurturing and welcoming ways to our youngest learners, the professionals who educate them and the families that share in the Early Learning Center experience,” said Margaret Camire, director of student services.