NORTH ATTLEBORO — A search committee interviewed six candidates for town manager over an eight-hour span Monday and intends to present finalists to the town council Dec. 23.
Council President Keith Lapointe said his board will conduct more interviews in January and then hire one of the finalists.
The applicants interviewed Monday were semifinalists and under the state Open Meeting Law, the town is allowed to keep their names secret for now.
The interviews were conducted in private, which is also allowed under state law.
The committee and a consultant firm, Community Paradigm Associates, are helping the council choose North Attleboro’s first town manager.
The position was created by a charter adopted by voters last spring. It replaced the board of selectmen as the chief executive officer of town government.
The council replaced representative town meeting as the legislative body.
Former Town Administrator Michael Gallagher is serving as acting town manager until a long-term manager is hired.
