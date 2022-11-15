NORTH ATTLEBORO -- University of Virginia senior Mateusz Kudra says he is used to getting emergency text alerts on his cellphone.
But the former North Attleboro High School wrestling star, now a UVA Cavaliers wrestler, said he knew it was serious when he received the alert Sunday night about a shooting.
“It said ‘active shooter. Run. Hide. Fight’,” the North Attleboro native and 21-year-old UVA senior said Tuesday morning in a telephone interview. “That’s when I knew it was something serious and dangerous.”
Kudra was at a friend’s house just up the street from where a fellow student allegedly shot and killed three football players and injured two other students on a bus on the Charlottesville campus.
He and the other students in the house immediately used a couch to barricade the door, shut off the lights and hid, Kudra said.
“You don’t think anything like this is going to happen until it does,”said Kudra, who graduated from North Attleboro High School in 2019 and was a Sun Chronicle All-Star.
The shooting on Monday set off a 12-hour lockdown on campus until the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, a former member of the football team, was arrested just outside Richmond.
Darnell is accused of killing three current football team members and wounding two others after returning to campus from a field trip, according to authorities.
University President Jim Ryan identified the three slain students as Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.
During a news conference Monday, Ryan said that authorities did not have a “full understanding” of the motive or circumstances of the shooting.
Authorities said it was unclear how Jones was able to flee the shooting scene.
Jones came to the attention of the university’s threat-assessment team this fall in the context of a review of a “potential hazing issue,” the university said in a statement provided to the Associated Press on Tuesday.
Kudra did not personally know the football players well but frequently saw them in the athletic dining hall or at the training and rehab facilities.
“When somebody dies at 19, 20 and 21, it definitely hits you,” Kudra said.
The university is doing a good job of handling the situation and attending to the needs of students, like offering mental health counseling and there is a beefed up police presence, Kudra said.
The entire UVA campus is grieving and there was a Mass and candlelight vigil Monday night that was attended by thousands of students and others in the Charlottesville community, Kudra said.
The large turnout and support, including by those outside the university, was comforting, Kudra said.
There was a wrestling team meeting Monday during which the team was urged to talk to one another, never hold grudges and work any differences out.
The alleged shooter knew the students he shot, according to authorities.
“You never know what someone is going through. Maybe something like this could have been prevented,” Kudra said.
The university was in lockdown until 11 a.m. Monday and classes were canceled Tuesday. Kudra said he feels safe at the university and has talked to his family in North Attleboro.
“It’s just terrible what happened,” Kudra said.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered flags lowered to half-staff in respect and memory of the victims, their families and the Charlottesville community.
