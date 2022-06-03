NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town native Kelly Bates, whose departure in September as the longtime meteorologist at NBC Channel 10 in Providence sparked outrage from viewers, has landed at ABC6, where she previously worked.
Bates, 50, a Bishop Feehan graduate, will be the weekend meteorologist and science reporter for the Providence/New Bedford TV station. Her first shift will be the weekend of June 11.
“I’m back where I started 22 years ago. Feels great to be home, and it truly feels like home,” Bates tweeted this week.
The television station has been running promotions.
“I’m thrilled to be back at ABC6,” Bates said in a video on the station’s website. “I can’t wait to get out there and start bringing you weather reports with a personal touch from all around this beautiful place we call home.”
Bates, who lives in Coventry, R.I., left Channel 10 in a contract dispute after 17 years with the station, where she once interned.
She said she couldn’t work under the conditions owner Sinclair proposed.
Bates had moved from full-time to part-time about a decade ago.
Supporters launched a petition drive in an unsuccessful bid to get her reinstated, with thousands of signatures. Several criticized the station on social media.
Bates previously worked at ABC6 for four years, hired there as a weekend night meteorologist in 2000.
“We are thrilled to have Kelly join the WLNE family and are looking forward to bringing her familiar face back into the homes of Southern New Englanders,” WLNE general manager Alex Wolf said on the station’s website.
Bates has received two Emmy nominations and been voted best female meteorologist in Rhode Island by readers of Rhode Island Monthly for the past nine years.
Bates also appeared in “Love Letters” for the Community Players at Jenks Auditorium in Pawtucket.
She attended the Falls School and St. Mary-Sacred Heart School in North Attleboro before graduating in 1990 from Bishop Feehan. Bates delivered The Sun Chronicle while in seventh grade.
She has said she most enjoys visiting classrooms, including in the Attleboro area, to talk about her job and the weather.