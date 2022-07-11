NORTH ATTLEBORO — While the town’s long been known for its sports teams and political notables, the era of reality television has given it some new stars.
This year, at least three people with local ties have roles in popular television series where millions of people will see them going about their daily lives — or at least a version thereof.
Randy Wentworth, who graduated from North Attleboro High School in 2016, is one of a group of directionless 20-somethings who are tasked with negotiating outdoor challenges on “Snowflake Mountain,” currently streaming on Netflix. He was 23 when the show was taped in England last year and was profiled in a recent Sun Chronicle feature story.
Matthew Turner, 23, a local native, is one of the “HouseGuests” on the new incarnation of one of the longest running reality shows, “Big Brother,” on CBS, now in its 24th season.
Cody DesBiens has been a cast member on “Ghost Hunters” on the Travel Channel and similar shows on the supernatural, going around the country as a paranormal investigator. But Sun Chronicle readers will remember him from stories from a dozen years ago that chronicled his teenage battle with leukemia.
“Big Brother” premiered earlier this month with Turner, a Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School graduate, in the cast and has already sparked controversy. His older sister Holly tweeted that Matthew bullied her when they were growing up in North Attleboro, leading to some calls on social media for him to be kicked off the show.
Holly, 26, now a music photographer and graphic designer in New York, told The Sun Chronicle she hasn’t spoken to her brother in two years.
In her message on Twitter, at least in the portion that can be printed in a family newspaper, she said, “So do with this all what you will but given he now has a platform and gets to parade around in front of millions of people — on a show I adore — with his charming manipulation tactics that literally ruined my life, I felt like it deserved to be out there.”
She told The Sun Chronicle, “Forgive and forget is one thing, but this is something that’s gone on for most of the time I’ve been alive.”
CBS did not respond to a request for comment. Turner himself is locked away in the “Big Brother” house, actually a studio set in Los Angeles, and unavailable to respond.
According to published reports, Turner, who now lives in New Bedford, owns a thrift shop in Bridgewater. He is an artist who recently traveled around the country, converting a tiny van into a home. He recently released a video of his experiences.
He told Parade.com earlier this year that he plans to win the $500,000 grand prize. “I typically get underestimated due to my looks. I think I’m absolutely gonna run this game,” he said.
DesBiens’s story is a little different. He’s not competing for prizes, but for information. And it’s been going on for a while. As he told Sun Chronicle staff writer Rick Foster in 2014, “A lot of people have had (paranormal) experiences, either they recognize them or not,” said DesBiens, who’s been interested in the unexplained since, he claimed, he saw a ghost when he was a child.
DesBiens had a bone marrow transplant in 2013 and has been cancer free since, he says on his website.
Today, he and his partner, Rhode Island native Satori Hawes, have a website they call “The Paranormal Couple” which says, “they found that they had a connection to each other like no other.
“Cody and Satori found that when they are together... and only together... it seems that they have the ability to open a door to intelligently communicate with the other side. What makes their communication different than psychics or mediums is that the intelligent communication can be heard by others too.”
Together, they are also the curators of what they call “The Paranormal Couple’s Haunted Museum of Objects, Oddities, and Curiosities.” According to the website, it “started out as a few reportedly haunted items from clients (and) grew into a large collection of objects from around the world.”
It’s a traveling exhibition and they will also book lectures.