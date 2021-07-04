When Brayden Tryon left his North Attleboro neighborhood on Laurelwood Drive this past week, he made a stop to say goodbye to “Sunny.”
He gave her a drink of water and headed off to his treatment at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence for acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
When Brayden, 9, came back home with his mom that evening, “Sunny” was gone.
“Sunny” was a sunflower that Brayden, his two younger sisters and younger brother and friends had planted at the end of his street and was just about to bloom when it was stolen.
Instead, something else has blossomed in its place.
“This act was so much more than just planting a seed and watching it grow. This seed had meaning,” Brayden’s mom, Ashley, 37, wrote in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
“With the help of neighbors who would stop to give Sunny water and straighten out her stake when she tilted, she was able to grow to be 5 feet tall … about to bloom any day,” Tryon said.
The flower was a symbol of hope, “a conduit that fostered growth and strength” and a distraction from the difficult cancer treatment.”
She called the theft of the flower — caught on a neighbor’s doorbell camera — “a blatant malicious act,” one that broke the hearts of not only the children who planted that seed last spring, but the adults who knew exactly what the meaning was behind her.
Tryon, however, says there’s little interest in tracking down the vandal. Instead, she and her family want to celebrate what happened next.
As the story spread, she says, her neighbors pitched in.
A lot of them knew Brayden as a happy, active little boy before he became ill a year ago. (Now, his mom says, he enjoys quieter pursuits like cooking and gardening.)
“They went to Lowe’s and bought every sunflower pot and put them on their steps,” she said in an interview Friday.
They put sunflowers on their mailboxes, LED lights of sunflowers on their doors. They even planted a “Sunny Junior” replacement at the end of Laurelwood Drive. “It was like Christmas in July,” Brayden’s mom says.
On a walk through the neighborhood with his mom, Brayden took note.
“Wow, this is awesome,” he said.
That included the replacement Sunny that’s fully in bloom. “Now I don’t have to wait for it to grow,” he said, his mom recalls.
The story proves, she said in her email “that evil never wins, and nobody fights alone!”
