NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Neighbors were reluctant to talk the day after a double murder on Birch Road Friday, saying it could endanger them.
But, they were willing to say anonymously, that the violence has them worried.
Located off Jefferson Street, near Route 1, Birch Road is a small dead end with a dirt roadway and only five single-family houses and an apartment building at the end.
One neighbor, who said she was afraid to be identified, said the commotion during the night and the news of the murders has her upset.
"This is very nerve wracking. It's something really awful. It's disturbing news," she said.
The neighbor said she was watching the Patriots game Thursday night, and didn't hear noises that sounded like a fight. She said she only realized something was wrong when the police showed up.
She said she hasn't seen any trouble in the area before, but there are always young people hanging out at the house where the murders took place.
Another neighbor, who also said she was afraid to be identified, would only say that lately there had been a lot of cars coming and going all night.
"You know what that means," she said, as she closed her window and stopped talking to a reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.