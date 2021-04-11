NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The fire department has formed a joint dive team unit with Norton firefighters to respond to regional water emergencies.
Fire Chief Chris Coleman said the 13-member dive team will be able to respond when requested for mutual aid. There is no additional cost to taxpayers, according to the chief.
Members of both departments earlier this month honed their skills in the pool at the North Attleboro Hockomock YMCA.
Last year, the North Attleboro fire department reconstituted its dive team under the command of Capt. George McKinnon after most of its members retired. The North Attleboro fire department obtained a state grant to purchase equipment, including wet suits, when they reformed last year.
Both towns have large bodies of water including Falls Pond, Whitings Pond and Bungay Lake in North Attleboro and Lake Winnecunnet, Norton Reservoir, Chartley Pond and Barrowsville Pond in Norton.
