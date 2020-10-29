North Attleboro, Norton, Mansfield and Foxboro have fallen into the high-risk category for coronavirus, the state Department of Public Health announced Thursday.
The towns join Attleboro, Wrentham and Seekonk as other Sun Chronicle area communities that in recent weeks have been placed into the state’s red zone — the worst of four color-coded categories.
The four newly listed towns are among 44 communities now in the red statewide. In fact, a good part of Bristol County falls in that category.
Any community that reports an average of 8 or more new cases per day per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period is designated in the red zone.
North Attleboro reported 39 cases within the two-week period, Mansfield 32, Norton 25, and Foxboro 21, according to DPH.
“We do have an uptick in cases,” Norton Health Agent Christian Zahner said in a posting on the town website. “It means that we need to stay vigilant and continue to take the easy steps that we all know that we can do like social distancing, face coverings, frequently wash our hands or use hand sanitizer, avoid large crowds, especially indoors, and if you are experiencing symptoms stay home.
“I know that we are all experiencing some Covid fatigue. I get it; this is getting old. But it’s not over, and we still have to do our part as a community to reduce the spread and protect our community and loved ones.”
The health agent also stressed that residents should “avoid having (Halloween) parties or large gatherings. These types of events are one of the leading causes of spreading the virus.”
“Looking at the data, there is no single point of transmission and no large outbreaks,” the town of Mansfield said in its latest COVID-19 update.
School officials issued their own statement Thursday.
“This does not necessarily mean that the schools change their model of learning (currently a hybrid model), which includes in-person learning,” Superintendent Teresa Murphy said. “We are in constant contact with local and state public health officials and monitor the case rates closely so we have the most up-to-date information available to use when making our decisions on the status of our schools.”
Norton and Mansfield had been in the second-highest zone, yellow. Green is the third-highest and gray is the lowest.
For the remaining three towns in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area, Plainville and Rehoboth are in the yellow category and Norfolk is in the gray.
The DPH releases a map every Thursday which shows each city or town’s virus designation.
